“He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry," Colors TV, where Sidharth Shukla worked, said in a tribute

Bollywood Actor and Reality TV Star Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 from a Heart Attack: Report

Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday. He was 40.

The actor and reality TV star suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, CNN News 18 confirmed. Police did not suspect foul play, the outlet noted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters, according to CNN News 18.

Colors TV added, "Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace."

Shukla began his career as a model. In 2005, he became the first Indian to win the "Best Model of the World" contest in Turkey, per CNN News 18.

Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla | Credit: Milind Shelte/The India Today Group via Getty Images

Shukla's employers at Colors TV posted a tribute to the actor on Twitter.

"We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry," the TV channel wrote on Thursday alongside a photo of the late actor.

In 2008, he made his television debut on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and in 2014 he had his Bollywood debut in the film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, according to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shukla also appeared in several reality shows such as his wins on Big Boss and Fear Factor as well as hosting duties on India's Got Talent, per the outlet.

Many Bollywood stars and fans expressed their condolences on social media following his passing.

"Saddened to hear of the untimely passing away of the young and talented Siddharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well wishers May his soul RIP #SiddharthShukla," cricket player Yuvraj Singh wrote.

"Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace," actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted.

Singer Neha Kakkar wrote, "My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can't believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his Family and Fans."

"No words! Literally numb. Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat RIP," said singer Rahul Vaidya.