Bollywood Director Nishikant Kamat Dies at 50 After Two-Year Liver Cirrhosis Battle

Nishikant Kamat, a Bollywood director and actor, has died. He was 50.

In a statement to Indian Express, the AIG Hospital of Hyderabad, India, told the outlet that the filmmaker died on Monday after being admitted to the hospital on July 31 with "complaints of fever and excessive fatigue."

"It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years," said the hospital. "Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness."

The hospital added that Kamat was "immediately shifted to the ICU," where his condition "gradually declined."

"Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure," read the statement. "Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining, and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”

A spokesperson for AIG Hospitals did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kamat began acting in 2004's Let the Wind Blow, and he made his directorial debut a year later with Dombivli Fast. He was reportedly set to direct the upcoming film titled The Brave Journalist, which is in pre-production.

According to Indian Express, Dombivali Fast won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi. His first Bollywood movie Mumbai Meri Jaan was released in 2008. Some of his other films include Drishyam (2015), Rocky Handsome (2016) and Well Done (2014).

On Twitter, actor John Abraham shared throwback photos smiling alongside the director, writing, "Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat."

Actress Soha Ali Khan also mourned Kamat, writing on Instagram that she is "deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of" the filmmaker. She wrote: "I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace."