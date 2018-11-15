Bohemian Rhapsody: See the Cast Side-by-Side with the Real Rockers They Play in the Film

Boynton plays an important part in the movie and in Mercury’s life as Mary Austin. The two became engaged in 1973 and continued their relationship until a few years later when Mercury came out to Austin as bisexual. The two stayed intimately close, and she helped care for him when he died in 1991. “All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary, but it’s simply impossible,” Mercury said in a 1985 interview. “The only friend I’ve got is Mary, and I don’t want anybody else. To me, she was my common-law wife. To me, it was a marriage. We believe in each other, that’s enough for me.”