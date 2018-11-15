Bohemian Rhapsody: See the Cast Side-by-Side with the Real Rockers They Play in the Film

Check out the film's stars alongside the real-life people they play

November 15, 2018 10:38 AM
<p>Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee portray the iconic four members of Queen who took the world by storm with their classic tunes in the hit film, which is now playing in theaters.</p>
Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee portray the iconic four members of Queen who took the world by storm with their classic tunes in the hit film, which is now playing in theaters.

Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>The highlight of the lead-up to this movie was getting to glimpse at just how much Malek looked like Mercury. He doesn&rsquo;t disappoint in the movie.&nbsp;From perfectly recreated looks to his swagger, Malek transforms into the legendary rock star and nails several performance scenes. Not to mention the immaculately recreated mustache and fake teeth.</p>
Freddie Mercury and Rami Malek

The highlight of the lead-up to this movie was getting to glimpse at just how much Malek looked like Mercury. He doesn’t disappoint in the movie. From perfectly recreated looks to his swagger, Malek transforms into the legendary rock star and nails several performance scenes. Not to mention the immaculately recreated mustache and fake teeth.

Phil Dent/Redferns; Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>Brian May, Queen&#8217;s lead guitarist, was close with Mercury. Played by Gwilym Lee, May was one of the original members of the band that Mercury joined and eventually became Queen. &#8220;<a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/music/rockandpopmusic/8371458/Brian-May-interview-Freddie-is-in-my-thoughts-every-day.html">I think about Freddie all the time, really.</a> There certainly isn&rsquo;t a day where I don&rsquo;t have some sort of thought about him,&rdquo; he said in a 2011&nbsp;<i>Telegraph</i>&nbsp;interview. &ldquo;I have been to the extremes, where I have found it very painful, and I couldn&rsquo;t talk about him. But I don&rsquo;t feel that any more. He&rsquo;s part of our lives, still, in a very real way.&#8221;</p>
Brian May and Gwilym Lee

Brian May, Queen’s lead guitarist, was close with Mercury. Played by Gwilym Lee, May was one of the original members of the band that Mercury joined and eventually became Queen. “I think about Freddie all the time, really. There certainly isn’t a day where I don’t have some sort of thought about him,” he said in a 2011 Telegraph interview. “I have been to the extremes, where I have found it very painful, and I couldn’t talk about him. But I don’t feel that any more. He’s part of our lives, still, in a very real way.”

Rob Verhorst/Redferns; Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>Roger Taylor was also part of the original band, called Smile, that Mercury later joined. After seeing them play a few times and becoming a fan, Mercury linked up with Taylor and May for what would later become Queen.&nbsp;The drummer has gone on to have a successful solo and collaborative career after Mercury&rsquo;s death.</p>
Roger Taylor and Ben Hardy

Roger Taylor was also part of the original band, called Smile, that Mercury later joined. After seeing them play a few times and becoming a fan, Mercury linked up with Taylor and May for what would later become Queen. The drummer has gone on to have a successful solo and collaborative career after Mercury’s death.

Michael Putland/Getty; Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>The man behind Queen&rsquo;s hit &#8220;Another One Bites the Dust,&#8221; bass guitarist John Deacon played with the band up until Mercury&rsquo;s death. He later retired in 1997 from the music industry and hasn&rsquo;t taken part in any other reunion projects May and Taylor have done. He was also the last member of Queen to join the band.</p>
John Deacon and Joseph Mazzello

The man behind Queen’s hit “Another One Bites the Dust,” bass guitarist John Deacon played with the band up until Mercury’s death. He later retired in 1997 from the music industry and hasn’t taken part in any other reunion projects May and Taylor have done. He was also the last member of Queen to join the band.

Michael Putland/Getty; Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>Boynton plays an important part in the movie and in Mercury&rsquo;s life as Mary Austin. The two became engaged in 1973 and continued their relationship until a few years later when&nbsp;Mercury came out to Austin as bisexual. The two stayed intimately close, and she helped care for him when he died in 1991.&nbsp;&#8220;All my lovers asked me why they couldn&rsquo;t replace Mary, but it&rsquo;s simply impossible,&#8221; Mercury said&nbsp;<a href="https://nypost.com/2018/10/28/meet-the-woman-that-a-closeted-freddie-mercury-fell-in-love-with/">in a 1985 interview</a>. &#8220;The only friend I&rsquo;ve got is Mary, and I don&rsquo;t want anybody else. To me, she was my common-law wife. To me, it was a marriage. We believe in each other, that&rsquo;s enough for me.&#8221;</p>
Mary Austin andLucy Boynton

Boynton plays an important part in the movie and in Mercury’s life as Mary Austin. The two became engaged in 1973 and continued their relationship until a few years later when Mercury came out to Austin as bisexual. The two stayed intimately close, and she helped care for him when he died in 1991. “All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary, but it’s simply impossible,” Mercury said in a 1985 interview. “The only friend I’ve got is Mary, and I don’t want anybody else. To me, she was my common-law wife. To me, it was a marriage. We believe in each other, that’s enough for me.”

Monitor Picture Library/Photoshot/Getty; Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox
<p>Gillen portrays John Reid, who became Queen&#8217;s manager in 1975. Reid represented Elton John at the time and then worked on behalf of the band. Queen parted ways with Reid in 1978 after the band said they wanted to manage themselves, according to Reid in the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3Odt9a9Oc0">documentary&nbsp;<em>Days of Our Lives</em>.&nbsp;</a></p>
John Reid and Aidan Gillen

Gillen portrays John Reid, who became Queen’s manager in 1975. Reid represented Elton John at the time and then worked on behalf of the band. Queen parted ways with Reid in 1978 after the band said they wanted to manage themselves, according to Reid in the documentary Days of Our Lives

Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; 20th Century Fox
