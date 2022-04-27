Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg Play a Zany Game of Whodunnit in Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer

(Warning: Trailer contains graphic scenes and language.)

Are Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg out for blood?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo star alongside Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova in Bodies Bodies Bodies, a dark comedy whodunnit from A24, with the trailer dropping Tuesday.

"When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong," reads an official synopsis.

In the 90-second preview, Sophie (Stenberg, 23), David (Davidson, 28), Bee (Bakalova, 25) and the rest of their gang play "Bodies Bodies Bodies," a game where "someone always ends up crying," says another member of the group, Emma (Genera+ion's Chase Sui Wonders).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24 A24 has released the first trailer for “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a new slasher film starring Amandla Stenberg and “Borat 2” breakout Maria Bakalova

Left: Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: A24 Right: Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: Gwen Capistran/A24

"If you draw the piece of paper that has the X on it, you are the murderer," says Sophie to the group, which also includes Greg (Lee Pace) and Alice (Rachel Sennott). "Everyone else has to avoid being killed."

As the trailer plays out, Jordan (Industry's Myha'la Herrold) tells the surviving members of the group, "Our friend is dead. So if you could just, like, not escalate the situation, that'd be great."

"I'm not escalating. You're holding the knife and you're moving your hands while you talk," says Alice.

Later, David says, "That would be so f---ing obvious if I was the killer."

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24 Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: A24

The satirical film's preview also features the characters throwing out phrases like "You're always gaslighting me," "You f---ing trigger me," "You are so toxic" and "You're silencing me!"

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24 Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: A24

"Did you just f---ing shoot me?!" Alice asks, to which Emma replies, "I can't believe you're making this about you."

At the end of the preview, Sophie asks David, "What are the features that you're bringing to the table?"

"Well, I just look like I f---, you know what I mean?" he says. "I look like I f---, and that's the vibe I like to put out there."