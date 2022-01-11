Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise are embarking on a new summer adventure in the trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, in theaters May 27

The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer Is Here! See the Belchers in Their Big Screen Debut

The Belcher family is hitting the big screen!

On Monday, the trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie officially dropped, taking fans of the long-running animated Fox comedy series on a journey into summer with Bob, Linda and their kids Tina, Gene and Louise.

The 90-second preview starts off with a hilariously sexy voiceover asking viewers if they're "ready for something good — something juicy" while showcasing the most delectable burger ingredients.

Fun-loving Linda soon takes the screen, channeling son Gene in a burger costume to advertise for a booth that she, Bob and their best pal Teddy have set up outside Wonder Wharf for their restaurant, celebrating the park's 80th anniversary.

But in true Linda fashion, there's a bikini over her costume as she chants to the approaching patrons, "Fresh, hot burgers, sexy burgers! ... It's summer, and sex sells, baby!"

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE The Bob's Burgers Movie | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The rest of the trailer sees youngest (and most mischievous) sibling Louise doing what she does best — leading Tina and Gene on a mission to figure out what is causing their family trouble — as well as possible hints of a musical accompaniment, something Bob's Burgers is famous for.

Other familiar faces fans might recognize include the Belchers' wily landlord Calvin Fischoeder, Tina's longtime crush (and son of Bob's nemesis, Jimmy Pesto) Jimmy Jr., Sergeant Bosco — and even a life-size, talking version of Louise's favorite toy, Kuchi Kopi.

According to a release, the plot of the film kicks off "when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer."

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE Poster for The Bob's Burgers Movie | Credit: 20th Century Studios

"While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant," the release continues. "As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

Currently in its 12th season, Bob's Burgers lends much of its voice talent — including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob, Jimmy Jr.), John Roberts (Linda), Dan Mintz (Tina), Eugene Mirman (Gene) and Kristen Schaal (Louise) — to the upcoming film.

Rounding out the voice cast are Larry Murphy (Teddy), Zach Galifianakis (Felix Fischoeder), Kevin Kline (Calvin Fischoeder), David Wain (Courtney), Sam Seder (Hugo) and Gary Cole (Sergeant Bosco).