Bob Penny, Actor from 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 87

Professor and actor Bob Penny, who had roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, died on Christmas Day

By
Published on December 30, 2022 12:40 PM
Bob Penny actor dead
Photo: Kim McCray

Bob Penny, who appeared in films like Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump has died at age 87.

No cause of death was given, according to an obituary for the Huntsville, Alabama, native, who died on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The actor, poet and teacher is survived by his brother William Earl Penny and sister Jean Marion You, along with six nieces and one nephew. In the tribute posted on the Laughlin Family Funeral home site, the family noted that a celebration of life will be given at a later date in Birmingham.

Penny worked on over 40 films and TV shows, credited on IMDB as "Crony" in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. In 2002's Sweet Home Alabama starring Reese Witherspoon, he played small-town lawyer Wallace Buford.

Growing up in North Carolina, Penny eventually came back to his home state, where he taught Poetry and Prose for 21 years at University of Alabama at Birmingham, the site noted.

Bob Penny actor dead
Buena Vista Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In 1990, the university offered Penny a job as a full-time professor in Theater and English but he declined, instead deciding to retire from teaching. He was then able to focus more time on acting and continued to take roles in film and TV for another 26 years, including playing a juror in My Cousin Vinny with Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei.

Concluding the tribute, the family gave a special thanks to Penny's longtime friend and caregiver Lakin Boyd and the staff of Thrive Assisted Living in Huntsville.

Meghan Penny, Bob's niece, shared a reflection of her uncle on her Facebook page. "It's taken me a few days of quiet reflection to be able to share this news. Uncle Bob (Dad's brother) passed peacefully in his sleep Christmas day," Meghan wrote.

"Bob wasn't just an Uncle to me. We held a special bond that sustained and enriched my life beyond measure. He was my confidant and mentor; my laughter companion and best friend. I draw great comfort in knowing that he is now free," she further expressed of her loss.

" 'Goodnight sweet prince. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,' " she added.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Lorren Khumalo, Archie's Nanny, Harry and Meghan Documentary
A Guide to Who's Who in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
my cousin vinny
'My Cousin Vinny' : Where Are They Now?
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAlison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dave Franco and Alison Brie's Relationship Timeline
Phoebe Bridgers and Brie Larson
Celebrity Lookalikes You've Gotta See to Believe
Robbie Coltrane
Remembering the 'Harry Potter' Actors We've Lost Through the Years
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton share a joyful moment “sliving” their best lives during the holidays on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Go 'Undercover' at Disneyland, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!