Bob Penny, Actor from 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 87

Bob Penny, who appeared in films like Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump has died at age 87.

No cause of death was given, according to an obituary for the Huntsville, Alabama, native, who died on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The actor, poet and teacher is survived by his brother William Earl Penny and sister Jean Marion You, along with six nieces and one nephew. In the tribute posted on the Laughlin Family Funeral home site, the family noted that a celebration of life will be given at a later date in Birmingham.

Penny worked on over 40 films and TV shows, credited on IMDB as "Crony" in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. In 2002's Sweet Home Alabama starring Reese Witherspoon, he played small-town lawyer Wallace Buford.

Growing up in North Carolina, Penny eventually came back to his home state, where he taught Poetry and Prose for 21 years at University of Alabama at Birmingham, the site noted.

In 1990, the university offered Penny a job as a full-time professor in Theater and English but he declined, instead deciding to retire from teaching. He was then able to focus more time on acting and continued to take roles in film and TV for another 26 years, including playing a juror in My Cousin Vinny with Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei.

Concluding the tribute, the family gave a special thanks to Penny's longtime friend and caregiver Lakin Boyd and the staff of Thrive Assisted Living in Huntsville.

Meghan Penny, Bob's niece, shared a reflection of her uncle on her Facebook page. "It's taken me a few days of quiet reflection to be able to share this news. Uncle Bob (Dad's brother) passed peacefully in his sleep Christmas day," Meghan wrote.

"Bob wasn't just an Uncle to me. We held a special bond that sustained and enriched my life beyond measure. He was my confidant and mentor; my laughter companion and best friend. I draw great comfort in knowing that he is now free," she further expressed of her loss.

" 'Goodnight sweet prince. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,' " she added.