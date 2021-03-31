In Nobody, Odenkirk stars as a suburban father whose failure to protect his family during a home invasion unleashes a limitless capacity for violence within him

Bob Odenkirk Arrives All Bruised Up as His Nobody Character on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bob Odenkirk's method acting found its way onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For the first half of his segment, the actor appeared on the late night show to promote his new movie Nobody in crutches and with several cuts and bruises on his face.

"No. 1 movie in the country, everyone! Eighty-one percent on rotten tomatoes!" Odenkirk, 58, told the audience as host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to see why the actor was so banged up.

"Did you see the movie? I got knocked around," Odenkirk said. "I broke a bone and I got a concussion in the front of my head and two in the back. I got a kidney out and I lose my pelvis. I wasn't using it. A couple of teeth [were lost]."

He added, "I did all my own fighting. That's the way, right? They told me I had to do it! Because I don't believe in that CGI crap. Nobody likes CGI."

In Nobody, Odenkirk stars as a suburban father whose failure to protect his family during a home invasion unleashes a limitless capacity for violence within him.

Odenkirk told Vulture the inspiration for the film came after his own home was burgled twice.

"I think most people watching this movie will not realize the level of autobiography there is in it," he told the outlet. "I had two home break-ins in Los Angeles. One was particularly traumatic. Just a typical dad scenario. What do you do? I grabbed the baseball bat; in the movie I grab a golf club. I think I did the right thing, as I told myself, and I told the police a thousand times since then. But it doesn't feel like I did the right thing. Nobody is very related to my actual experience of having someone in the house, threatening my family, trying to keep the damage to a minimum."

The movie, which hit theaters last Friday, has earned $12.5 million at the worldwide box office. It's also earned an audience score of 95% and is certified 80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Connie Nielson, Christopher Lloyd, RZA and Michael Ironside also star.