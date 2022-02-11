Bob Marley to Be Played By Kingsley Ben-Adir in Biopic from King Richard Director: Reports

Kingsley Ben-Adir previously played President Barack Obama on Showtime's The Comey Rule and Malcolm X in One Night in Miami

Kingsley Ben-Adir is stepping into Bob Marley's shoes.

The 35-year-old British actor — who previously played President Barack Obama on Showtime's The Comey Rule and Malcolm X in One Night in Miami — will star as the iconic Jamaican musician in an upcoming untitled biopic, according to Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who made his directorial debut with King Richard, which recently landed a total of six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith. Zach Baylin, who earned an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay for King Richard, will write the script for the Marley movie.

Reggae legend Marley died in 1981 at age 36. His son Ziggy Marley, wife Rita Marley and daughter Cedella Marley will serve as producers on the movie, Variety reported.

Ben-Adir told British GQ in 2020 about making the Regina King–directed One Night In Miami and how it changed his perspective on roles.

"I had an epiphany halfway through filming One Night In Miami that this was the way I want to work, this was the way I've been dreaming about working, with this level of intensity. To do this kind of work with more time to prepare is where my heart is," he said at the time, adding, "I'm understanding more about politics and history and listening and learning more. That's my focus."