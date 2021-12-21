Bob Iger was CEO of Disney for 15 years before passing the role to his successor Bob Chapek in February 2020

Bob Iger Has 'No Interest in Running Another Company' After 15-Year Tenure as Disney CEO

Bob Iger is ready to step back from the demands of being Disney's CEO.

Iger, 70, spoke with Variety about stepping back from the company, as he prepares to give up his position as chairman of the board at Disney at the end of the year when his contract concludes.

The executive served as CEO of the company for 15 years, officially passing the position to his successor Bob Chapek in February 2020. (Chapek, 61, previously served as chairperson of Disney's parks business.)

"I have no interest in running another company. I've mostly been focused on doing some selective investing in relatively new companies as a means of advising and mentoring founders. I'll do more of that, but beyond that no plans at all," Iger told the outlet in this week's cover.

"I officially became CEO on October 1, 2005, and I really have not had a day off since. Not a day off," added Iger. "I'm looking forward to what I'll call a true day off. And I'm not talking about a day on my boat where I'm answering emails all day and screening rough cuts."

Iger led the company founded by Walt Disney in the 1920s to a new era of film and TV, launching the Disney+ streaming service, overseeing the acquisitions of Star Wars and Pixar plus the company's successful Marvel franchise.

Iger also shared what he would advise Chapek to focus on moving forward with the company.

"Bob has to make a lot of those decisions himself," The Ride of a Lifetime author told Variety. "As the world changes and continues to be disruptive, he will be faced with circumstances, challenges and opportunities that are going to be very different than those I've been faced with."

"So he's going to have to be facile," Iger continued. "He's going to have to have the ability to adapt to a changing time. I'm not presuming he has to do this a certain way. The one thing I have exhorted Bob and everybody else at the company to do is to keep those creative fires burning.

Iger also explained that he has zero regrets from his tenure.