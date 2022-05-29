American Graffiti Star, The Wild Bunch Actor Bo Hopkins Dead at 84

The veteran actor died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack earlier this month

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Annie I Bang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9081831bz) Bo Hopkins arrives at 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival's Opening Night Gala at the TCL Chinese Theatre on in Los Angeles 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival - Opening Night, Los Angeles, USA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Annie I Bang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9081831bz) Bo Hopkins arrives at 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival's Opening Night Gala at the TCL Chinese Theatre on in Los Angeles 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival - Opening Night, Los Angeles, USA

Veteran actor Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in classics such as American Graffiti, The Wild Bunch, and Midnight Express, has died. He was 84.

On Saturday, a statement was posted on his website to confirm his death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away," the message read. "Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

His representative, Heather Hamilton of Charming Talent Management, tells PEOPLE, "Bo passed away from a heart attack around 1:15 am May 28, with his wife by his side."

"He died peacefully in his sleep. Bo was 84 years old and proud of it!" Hamilton said. "He loved his life in Hollywood, especially the many friends he made on his movies. From actors, directors, producers, press people and all the way to stunt people, ADs, the costume people, composers..."

"He made friends that ran the gamut of each film and most of those friendships lasted a life time," she continued. "He was very loyal.His fans around the world meant the world to him and he appreciated their letters and posts. He is now somewhere sitting around a camp fire with a beer in his hand and reuniting with all of those who have been waiting for him to join them. And there are quite a few."

Meanwhile, his wife of 33 years, Sian Eleanor Green, told The Hollywood Reporter that Hopkins had taken his last breath at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys a little over two weeks after suffering a heart attack on May 9.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 10: Bo Hopkins attends the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival's opening night gala and world premiere of the restoration of "Oklahoma!" hosted at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 10, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic) Credit: Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 2, 1938, Hopkins, whose real name is William Hopkins, adopted a new name Bo based on the character he played in his first off-Broadway play, Bus Stop.

Hopkins was raised by his mother and grandmother after his dad died when he was only nine years old. He decided to pursue a career in acting after he finished his service with the U.S. Army, where he joined at the age of 16.

The actor landed his first feature film gig in the iconic 1969 western The Wild Bunch, playing a supporting role as Crazy Lee. The movie's director, Sam Peckinpah, later hired him for two other roles as a double-crossed bank robber in The Getaway (1972) and a weapons expert in The Killer Elite (1975).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He has since appeared in more than 100 films, including White Lighting (1973), Posse (1975), The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), American Graffiti (1973), Midnight Express (1978), and The Bounty Hunter (1989), to name a few.

His notable acting credits also include his work in TV, such as The Rockford Files (1974), Charlie's Angels (1976), The A-Team (1983), Hotel (1983), and Dynasty (1981), among many others.

In 2020, he starred as Papaw Vance in his final film Hillbilly Elegy, directed by his American Graffiti costar, Ron Howard.