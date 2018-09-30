Blythe Danner Says Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow Had the 'Most Beautiful Wedding' She's Ever Seen

Blythe Danner couldn’t have been happier with her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding.

After the movie star tied the knot with Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons on Saturday, Danner opened up about her daughter’s nuptials.

“It was gorgeous — the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen,” Danner, 75, told photographers during a casual stroll on Sunday.

During the outing, the veteran actress was seen with a smile on her face as she wore a multi-colored sweater over a black shirt and matching pants.

The pair’s private nuptials were also attended by many of their famous pals, including Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Robert Downey Jr., and Jerry Seinfeld, who hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner for the pair at his Hamptons home on Friday.

Also on Sunday, Paltrow, 46, shared a sweet photo of her and 47-year-old Falchuk’s wedding bands.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, she shared it without a caption.

A source told PEOPLE that ahead of her big day, Paltrow — who has never had a wedding despite previously being married to Chris Martin, 41 — sought out tips from her pal Diaz, 46.

“Cameron was very excited about Gwyneth’s wedding,” the source says. “Gwyneth has been giving her updates and asking for advice during the planning.”

As for Diaz’s expertise, the insider says, “Cameron pulled off a private wedding even though the media found out about it before. Gwyneth wanted the same privacy.”

However, while Paltrow may have been open to getting a few tips on how to plan a private wedding, the Oscar winner has always been an independent spirit, according to her mother.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner

“I think you came into the world with a very strong self-image. I couldn’t harm that,” Danner said earlier this year during a conversation with Paltrow on her weekly goop podcast. “I may have tried, I may have tried to sway you to be more conforming to what I thought was the proper young girl. You were a rebel from the beginning.”

“You had a strength and you knew who you were and I should have been wise enough and that is what still bothers me is that I didn’t have the wisdom to observe, to know that you were this creature unlike anything,” Danner continued.