Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Makes Adorable Cameo in Mom Beyoncé’s New Trailer for Black Is King

Black Is King will be released on Disney+ on July 31

Blue Ivy Carter is ready for her closeup!

While continuing to tease the release of her upcoming film and visual album Black Is King, Beyoncé released another cinematic trailer on Wednesday, which featured a short cameo from her 8-year-old daughter with husband JAY-Z.

Set to the Grammy Award-winning singer’s latest song “Black Parade,” Blue Ivy pops up towards the end of the clip, flashing the camera a sweet smile while clad in a white off-the-shoulder ensemble with a string of pearls around her neck and a regal-looking updo.

Although originally filmed as a companion piece for The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé has said that Black Is King, which celebrates “the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry," has since evolved to “serve a greater purpose.”

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey," the singer wrote on Instagram last month. "We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

"I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people,” she added.

Image zoom Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Blue Ivy, who won her first-ever BET award last month, even recently earned the praise of one of her costars in the film, Naomi Campbell.