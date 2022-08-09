'Blue Crush' Turns 20! Kate Bosworth Shares Throwbacks with 'Soul Sisters' Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake

Kate Bosworth is sharing her love for her former Blue Crush co-stars.

On Tuesday, the actress, 39, posted a series of throwback photos with Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake to Instagram along with a long and sentimental caption celebrating the movie's 20th anniversary and the impact it has had on her life.

The post features seven slides of photos of the three co-stars and friends from 2002. The physical photos, which were developed two decades ago, have an authentic early 2000s quality to them — some even have tape around the edges because "they were taped to Sanoe's journal for many years (probably still are :)" according to Bosworth's post.

"20 years ago, my world was changed because of this movie!" Bosworth wrote in her Instagram post to her 914 thousand followers. "And over those two decades, I've learned just how very rare it is to experience something like Blue Crush… so unique, intimate and true."

She finished up the lengthy caption with a loving tribute to Rodriguez and Lake. "My soul sisters for life, I feel you in my laughter every single day," she wrote. "And suddenly there we are again, on the shores of Sunset Beach. 💙"

Two years ago, Bosworth, Rodriguez and Lake reunited virtually in 2020 ahead of the movie's 18th anniversary — a reunion that fans could experience on YouTube. The three co-stars shared their love of the film and their experience working together and all agreed they would be totally up for making a Blue Crush sequel.

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Bosworth even said she would "put [her] life on the line again" for a sequel.

Blue Crush tells the story of three young friends as they train for the big surf competition, Pipeline, on Hawaii's North Shore area and is based on Susan Orlean's magazine article Surf Girls of Maui.

Recently, Bosworth has made headlines for her adorable public relationship with actor Justin Long as the two share glimpses of their life together on social media. She also stars in the new Netflix original romance drama Along For the Ride.