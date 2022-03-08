DC's Blue Beetle Casts Latinx Actors Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén

Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén will star in Blue Beetle alongside Xolo Maridueña, who will step into the lead role of Jaime Reyes

An exciting day for DC lovers!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Maridueña, who is of Cuban, Ecuadorian and Mexican Ecuadorian descent, was announced in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle last year, and will be DC's first-ever Latino superhero.

The 20-year-old actor currently stars as Miguel Diaz in the Netflix original series Cobra Kai, which aired its fourth season in December.

As for the new additions to the cast, Marquezine is set to play the female lead and love interest Penny while Escobedo will play Milagros Reyes, the younger sister of Maridueña's Jaime. Details about Guillen's role are mysteriously being kept under wraps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Xolo Maridueña Xolo Maridueña | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Though a relative newcomer to the North American audience, Marquezine is far from a newcomer in her home country of Brazil, having started acting at 7 years old.

She has numerous credits in Brazilian telenovelas, from Women in Love to God Save the King and has a Netflix show coming up later this year called Maldives. The actress is also a global ambassador for brands such as Puma and Intimissimi, and has over 42 million followers on Instagram.

Marquezine, 26, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the big news. In the post, she shared a video of the moment she found out she got the part.

"A Brazilian in a DC super hero movie ?!?!?!?!! And this Brazilian is me ?!?!?! WHAT?!?!??! This always seemed something so distant in my life, specifically for a girl from Duque de Caxias, suburb of Rio," she wrote. "Dedication, commitment and integrity are always rewarded!"

Escobedo — who will appear in Hocus Pocus 2 and has previously starred in Sex Appeal, American Horror Stories and Don't Look Deeper — celebrated her new role on Instagram, thanking her team. "Thank you to the most badass team of badasses," she said.

Guillén, 31, plays Guillermo de la Cruz in FX's hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. The actor also recently finished filming the Natalie Morales movie I'm Totally Fine.