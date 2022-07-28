See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde

De Armas certainly channels Monroe's glamour in this black-and-white photo in front of a mirror. She's one of many celebrities who have taken on the role of Monroe, and she threw herself into the job. ""It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," she told EW. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine ... It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule."