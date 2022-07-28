See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
One of the most striking recreations featured in Netflix's Blonde is when Ana de Armas sports Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The dress itself has become a significant piece of pop culture as many stars have recreated the look over the years, including Blake Lively in Gossip Girl and Madonna in her "Material Girl" music video.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch
In one scene from the film, which has been given a NC-17 rating, de Armas wears Monroe's iconic white halter dress from The Seven Year Itch, which famously blew up as she stood over a subway grate in N.Y.C.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe's Life Magazine Photoshoot
In another image, de Armas recreates a photoshoot Monroe once did with Life magazine, in which she is shown wearing a black turtleneck, white pants, and her iconic blonde hair in curls.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe in Niagara
De Armas is a dead-ringer for Monroe in this hot-pink off-the-shoulder dress inspired by one the icon wore in her film Niagara.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe's Pin-Up Photo
Monroe was well-known for her pin-up portraits, and in this photo, de Armas recreates one of her more memorable photos as she dons a strapless white bathing suit.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller's Photo
The film does a pretty spot-on recreation of a 1957 photo of Monroe with her then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller, on whom Adrien Brody's character in the film is seemingly based.
Ana de Armas Recreating Marilyn Monroe's Mirror Shot
De Armas certainly channels Monroe's glamour in this black-and-white photo in front of a mirror. She's one of many celebrities who have taken on the role of Monroe, and she threw herself into the job. ""It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," she told EW. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine ... It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule."