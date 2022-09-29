'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'

The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics.

The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.

One critic, ahead of the film's Netflix release, said she had made the decision not to cover Blonde at all.

"I'm not covering #Blonde in any capacity," Grace Randolph wrote in Twitter in July. "I think an NC-17 violent fantasy about #MarilynMonroe presenting itself as a biography - or even if it was upfront about being a fantasy - is pretty appalling."

In a review from The Washington Post, Ann Hornaday called the film a "breathtakingly misguided adaptation" of the 2000 novel.

Hornaday, who gave the film a single star, wrote that Blonde "not only re-objectifies Monroe but revels in her victimization and self-abnegation."

One of the ways in which this is done, she wrote, is through the director's choice to depict "imagined chapters of his heroine's life with gobsmackingly crass detail."

These chapters include showing the inside of her vagina as well as an image of Monroe's unborn child speaking to her, who "begs not to be aborted," Hornaday explained.

"Monroe might have been damaged, but she was so much more than a trope for the kind of revelatory abasement Dominik dishes out," she wrote.

Rather than focus on Monroe's "exquisite comic timing, superb physical grace or shrewdness," he instead focuses on the horrors she faced in her short life, concluded the critic.

Manohla Dargis of The New York Times wrote that given everything the star went through in her own life, from her time in an orphanage to issues with substance abuse, "it is a relief that she didn't have to suffer through the vulgarities of Blonde, the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her."

Dargis wrote that Dominik's version of Monroe in the film is "is almost nothing more than a victim."

She said that in the director's choice to blur the lines between the films Monroe performed in and her real life, he "ends up reducing Marilyn to the very image — the goddess, the sexpot, the pinup, the commodity — that he also seems to be trying to critique."

Dargis added, "But if Dominik isn't interested in or capable of understanding that Monroe was indeed more than a victim of the predations of men, it's because, in this movie, he himself slipped into that wretched role."

The New Yorker echoed this sentiment, with film critic Richard Brody noting that the director does the very thing that the film is apparently supposed to explore.

"The very subject of the film is the deformation of Monroe's personality and artistry by Hollywood studio executives and artists; in order to tell that story, Dominik replicates it in practice," he wrote.

In his negative review for The Los Angeles Times, critic Justin Chang wrote, "Because Dominik can't conceive of Monroe as anything but a victim, he can't even grant her the respect of seeing her as, at the very least, a participant in her success and her undoing. A smarter, tougher movie would have explored that participation and recognized it as its own kind of power — a power as undeniable as the allure of the movies themselves."

Following the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, early reviews praised de Armas' performance in the film calling it "uncanny," "powerful" and "committed."

She "carries the film squarely on her shoulders," Deadline's Damon Wise wrote at the time, describing her performance as "all-in, ferociously emotional but complex in its nuances as it explores the child-like sex symbol's many paradoxes."

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson wrote that the actress is "fiercely, almost scarily committed to the role, maintaining high and focused energy through every torrent of tears and screams and traumas" and crafts a "vivid and frightening picture of the madness of fame."

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.