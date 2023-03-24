Blockbuster Video Goes Live with Mysterious Website Teasing Resurgence: 'Working on Rewinding'

"WE ARE WORKING ON REWINDING YOUR MOVIE," a cryptic message reads on Blockbuster.com

Published on March 24, 2023
Blockbuster video
Blockbuster Video store. Photo: AP Photo

Is Blockbuster Video making a comeback?

The legendary movie-rental giant recently re-launched a website featuring only the signature logo — "BLOCKBUSTER," inside a slanted blue-and-yellow movie ticket — and a cryptic message.

"WE ARE WORKING ON REWINDING YOUR MOVIE," it read.

The message is a nod to the functionality of VHS tapes, which required rewinding before returning them to the video store, lest members get hit with a fine for store employees having to do it before reshelving the movies for the next customer.

Dish Network, the parent company for Blockbuster, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday morning.

Blockbuster video
Blockbuster Video website message. Blockbuster video

An '80s and '90s staple for renting movies and video games, Blockbuster was eventually forced to shutter its stores across the country due to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Located in Bend, Oregon, the sole surviving location — which opened in 2000 — became the only remaining Blockbuster store in the world when the second-to-last location in Australia permanently closed its doors in March 2019.

Back in 2020, the Bend store was transformed into a limited-time Airbnb as a way to thank its supporters for keeping the business alive, offering locals the opportunity to enjoy a '90s-themed sleepover between its shelves of videotapes.

Regardless of its near-extinct brick-and-mortar locations, the chain remains a nostalgia-laced totem for many, and even inspired a 2020 documentary titled The Last Blockbuster and a fictional series, Blockbuster, that ran for one season on Netflix in 2022.

Upon the revival of the Blockbuster website, many took to social media to express their excitement over what could potentially be on the horizon.

"So I just randomly typed in @blockbuster website and it's actually active does this mean we're gonna be time traveling back to the 90s where Friday nights were lit? 😍," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a screen shot of the mobile website.

"Could this be true? Is @blockbuster coming back?" another fan tweeted. "Unless it's just another streaming service, Fridays evenings will be lit. Something about going to a brick and mortar on a weekend evening browsing their film selection."

The most recent tweet on the official Blockbuster account, from March 15, didn't address the new website, but joked, "New business idea: We're going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom."

