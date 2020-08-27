Blake Lively Zooms in on Ryan Reynolds' Muscles in Birthday Cake Shot: 'Happy Birthday to Me'

Blake Lively loves everything about her husband Ryan Reynolds — especially his muscular physique.

The actress, who turned 33 on Tuesday, showed her appreciation for Reynolds' muscles in a hilarious slideshow of photos from her birthday celebration that she shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In one shot, Reynolds, 43, is holding a large cake with candles for his wife while wearing a thin blue shirt that shows off his muscular biceps.

Lively, who is known to poke fun on social media at her husband and vice-verse, gradually zoomed in on Reynolds' biceps in the next four photos, with the final snap saying, "Happy Birthday to me."

The Gossip Girl alumna and the Deadpool actor tied the knot in 2012 in South Carolina. They share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and Betty, born October 2019.

Along with delicious cake, Lively's birthday celebration consisted of various tasteful treats, including a homemade McMuffin, birthday cake popsicles from Laboratorio Del Gelato, and Ladurée macarons sent from her friends Samantha and Justin Stone.

The star was also was gifted Ross Bread pastries from her sister, Robyn. "Yup. I know. Impossible. More food. Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us," she wrote on one of her Instagram Stories.

In terms of the non-edible gifts, Lively received a necklace with her daughters' names from jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, a High Camp Gardenias candle, a floral delivery, spa products, and lastly, an ultimate '90s package that was complete with Lisa Frank accessories and a Britney Spears CD.

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively have been spending a lot of quality family time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Reynolds told Stephen Colbert via video chat, "We’re doing a lot of homeschooling."

In addition to hunkering down with their three daughters, the pair have also been joined by Lively’s mother, whom Reynolds called a “lifesaver.”