Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Wanting Pie on His Birthday: ‘Can’t Believe We’re Still Married’

Blake Lively is poking fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds for the not-so-typical treat he wanted to celebrate his birthday with this year.

As the actor turned 44 on Friday, he opted to go with pie instead of with a traditional birthday cake — and Lively made sure to lovingly troll her husband for his unusual choice of celebratory desert.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who," the Gossip Girl star, 33, shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Reynolds waiting to blow out his candles in the half-eaten pie.

"Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married," she jokingly added.

Lively later shared a photo of the Deadpool actor digging into his pie before blowing out the candles, writing "all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday."

The actress even gave fans a look at the "eco-friendly balloons" she created for Reynolds, which were made out of ribbons tied around fruit, potatoes and lemons.

Reynolds also cracked some jokes in honor of his birthday (of course!), and trolled fellow Oct. 23 birthday star Emilia Clarke on Twitter.

"So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me," he joked while sharing a birthday post to the Game of Thrones actress. "Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations!"

Just one day before celebrating his birthday, Reynolds voted for the first time in a Unites States election, casting his mail-in ballot with Lively.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," the Canadian actor wrote on Instagram. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."

A proud Lively also documented Reynolds' first time voting, playfully writing, "It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends."