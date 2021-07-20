"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" Blake Lively joked in her response to husband Ryan Reynolds' photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds's 'Fine Ass Arms' After He Posts Flattering Photo of Himself

Blake Lively is calling out her husband's thirst trap!

The 33-year-old actress posted a hilarious exchange between herself and Ryan Reynolds on her Instagram Story Monday, in which she responded to a photo he'd shared of himself moving a snapping turtle out of harm's way.

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" Lively joked in her reply to the Free Guy actor, 44.

Subsequent Story installments gave Lively's followers a close-up of Reynolds' biceps and triceps — and the Gossip Girl alum even went one step further, attaching whipped-cream and fireworks GIFS to her husband's muscles.

The pair frequently trolls each other on social media, like after attending a New York Yankees game together back in May.

"I love meeting fans," Lively wrote with a selfie of the two of them in front of the field, which she posted to her Instagram Story.

For Mother's Day, Reynolds shared a heartfelt post to his wife of eight years before teasing, "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me."

"Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love," the actor concluded.

Reynolds, who met Lively on the set of their 2011 movie Green Lantern, said on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast that the two "hung out" and "always kind of kept in touch but casually" before they began dating.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he said. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

When asked how quickly they went from dating to knowing they wanted a more lasting commitment, Reynolds described it as something "like out of a fairytale."