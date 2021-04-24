"Too bad you're just super hot and no fun at all," Blake Lively joked about Gigi Hadid

Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds on Gigi Hadid's Birthday: We 'Make a Much Better Couple'

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' trolling antics have carried over into their famous friends' mentions.

On Friday, the Gossip Girl alum, 33, celebrated pal Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday and shared some throwback footage of herself, Reynolds, 44, and the model at their friend Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in 2018.

"Too bad you're just super hot and no fun at all," Lively joked on her Instagram Story along with a video of Hadid showing off her dance moves to "King of My Heart."

The mom of three also posted a photo from the same concert of herself sitting in between Reynolds and Hadid. "Happy birthday @gigihadid," Lively wrote. "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Lively and the Deadpool star have swapped playful jabs on social media over the years, most recently when he got his COVID vaccine.

Blake and Gigi Hadid Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Cute celebrity couples photos Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Reynolds previously posted a photo of himself getting the vaccine shot in a pink chunky knit beanie, alongside one of his wife wearing a similar hat in blue in The Rhythm Section, polling his fans with the question, "Who wore it better?"

Lively didn't let him off the hook so easily, reposting the poll to her own story. "My husband tryin' to troll me, while he's lookin' like a Bernie meme and Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou had a hot ass offspring," she wrote. "Good luck with this one @vancityreynolds."

The couple previously trolled each other on Valentine's Day, when the Free Guy actor referred to Lively as his "forever Valentine for the foreseeable future." She responded with a video of Reynolds coloring her hair during quarantine, writing, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."