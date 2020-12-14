Blake Lively Jokingly Shades Husband Ryan Reynolds by Omitting Him from Vancouver Favorite Things

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a long history of good-naturedly trolling each other on social media

These are a few of Blake Lively's favorite things from Vancouver — but her husband Ryan Reynolds might have some questions.

Over the weekend, The Age of Adaline actress, 33, roasted Reynolds, 44, by sharing a few of her top goodies from his Canadian hometown while hilariously leaving him out.

After sharing some of her favorite local delicacies (including pie, ice cream and doughnuts, all based out of Vancouver) to her Instagram Stories, Lively posted an image of multiple desserts from Italian eatery Ask for Luigi, as seen in a Yahoo!-obtained grab.

"Who did you think I was gonna say?" the star wrote, adding a Deadpool GIF — a nod to one of her husband's most recognizable roles.

Despite Lively's ribbing, Vancouver is no doubt proud to call Reynolds one of its own. Last month, local radio show The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS launched an online petition that called on the Canadian city's mayor, Kennedy Stewart, to name a street after the actor.

Describing Reynolds as "Vancouver's favorite son," the petition said that he "deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane)" and added that he is "fully deserving of this recognition in his hometown."

As the petition gained steam (it's currently sitting at close to 4,000 signatures), Reynolds shared on Twitter that he wasn't exactly on board with the idea. "Very kind but hard pass," he tweeted. "If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.' My brothers would enjoy this too much."

The petition was updated on Dec. 5 to read, "After some reflection, we understand [Ryan's] decision and appreciate his consideration. I guess we'll just give the street to Hugh Jackman instead ;)."

The parents of three have a long history of good-naturedly trolling each other on social media, including this past October, when the A Simple Favor actress poked fun at her husband for the not-so-typical treat he wanted for his birthday this year.

As Reynolds turned 44 on Oct. 23, he opted to go with pie instead of a traditional birthday cake — and Lively made sure to lovingly poke fun at her husband for his unusual choice of celebratory desert.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who," the Gossip Girl alum shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Reynolds waiting to blow out his candles in the half-eaten pie.