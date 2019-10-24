Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds in a Sweet Birthday Message: 'I Picked a Good One'

Blake Lively is following a family tradition.

The actress, 32, wished her husband, Ryan Reynolds, a happy 43rd birthday on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a hilariously cheeky photo of them hugging while Lively picks at Reynold’s nose.

“I picked a good one,” she wrote in the caption.

Reynold’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard costar Salma Hayek also joined in on the fun, trolling the actor in her own Instagram post.

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” Hayek, 53, wrote in the caption. “And also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO… If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories… oh and Happy Birthday by the way.”

Hayek didn’t stop there. The actress posted a series of photos with Reynolds and costar Samuel L. Jackson on her Instagram Stories in which she nearly cropped Reynolds out entirely from the pictures while wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds,” she wrote. “Love sharing the screen with you.”

Reynolds also shared a birthday selfie of himself, posing in nature with a bonfire behind him along with several balloons.

In August, the Deadpool actor shared several never-before-seen candid photos of Lively for her 32nd birthday, who was then pregnant with their third child.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds wrote along with a series of photos, trolling his pregnant spouse with not-so-camera ready shots.

In nearly all of the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiled at the camera.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld joked in the comments, “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy 🎂🎂🎂.”

Last week, the actor confirmed the two had welcomed their third daughter together on Oct. 4. He shared a sweet photo of him and Lively snuggling with their newborn.

The two already share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.