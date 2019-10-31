Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds Over Boasting About His Gin Brand: ‘He Has No Chill’

Blake Lively is proud of her hubby Ryan Reynolds — but also needs him to calm down.

The actor, 43, was recently celebrating his liquor company Aviation Gin being named the top celebrity liquor brand by sharing several Instagram Stories of the list. But when Lively, 32, noticed, she trolled her proud husband by making fun of how much he was hyping himself up.

“My husband has no chill,” Lively wrote on his story after reposting it.

“Literally 37 minutes later,” she wrote on top of the next one.

“…in case you missed it?” she wrote on the third.

RELATED: Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds in a Sweet Birthday Message: ‘I Picked a Good One’

Lively recently wished Reynolds a happy 43rd birthday on Instagram, sharing a hilariously cheeky photo of them hugging while Lively picks at Reynold’s nose.

“I picked a good one,” she wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Blake Lively/Instagram

In August, the Deadpool actor did some trolling himself when he shared several never-before-seen candid photos of Lively for her 32nd birthday, who was then pregnant with their third child.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds wrote along with a series of photos, trolling his pregnant spouse with not-so-camera ready shots.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Arrival of Third Child with Blake Lively — and Reveals the Baby’s Sex!

In nearly all of the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiled at the camera.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld joked in the comments, “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy 🎂🎂🎂.”

Last week, the actor confirmed the two had welcomed their third daughter together on Oct. 4. He shared a sweet photo of him and Lively snuggling with their newborn.

The two already share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.