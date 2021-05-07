Blake Lively is teaming up with the Juno screenwriter for the adaptation of the Dark Horse comic

Blake Lively to Star in Diablo Cody's Adaptation of Lady Killer Comic for Netflix

Blake Lively is gearing up for another action movie.

The Gossip Girl actor is teaming up with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody to adapt the Dark Horse comic Lady Killer for Netflix, Deadline reports.

Lady Killer, written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, centers on the picture perfect 1950s homemaker, wife and mother Josie Schuller, whose double life as an efficient killer for hire puts her American dream life in danger.

Blake Lively Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Cody, an Oscar winner who wrote popular films like Juno, Tully and Jennifer's Body, is set to adapt the screenplay while Lively will star in the film. The Shallows actress will also serve as a producer alongside her B for Effort partner Kate Varhoff, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment.

