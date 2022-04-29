Blake Lively to Make Feature Directorial Debut with Adaptation of Seconds Graphic Novel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actress recently directed Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video, which debuted in November

Blake Lively is set to direct her first movie!

The A Simple Favor actress, 34, will make her feature directorial debut with the upcoming adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's 2014 graphic novel Seconds. O'Malley also wrote the source material that inspired Edgar Wright's 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Wright wrote the screenplay and will help produce Lively's Seconds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seconds is about a chef named Katie who discovers the power to have second chances by writing down her mistakes, eating a magical mushroom and going to sleep. When she wakes up, the mistake is undone, but, as she finds out, more problems come from the do-overs.

Blake Lively Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Swift, 32, celebrated Lively's music video directorial debut at the time, writing on Instagram, "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

The music video received an Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for video of the year. When asked by Entertainment Tonight what or whom she'd like to direct next, she joked, "Oh my gosh, I don't know, I don't know. Tell Beyoncé to stop calling me!"

The Gossip Girl alum told PEOPLE in November why it's "very important" to her for her three daughters to see her wear multiple hats as a working mom.

"I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother," she said at the time.

Continued Lively, "I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important. And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]."