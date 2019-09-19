Blake Lively Is a British Assassin in Action-Packed Trailer for The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively is out for blood in her new action movie The Rhythm Section.

In the breathless trailer for the film, Lively, 32, plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who sets out on a path of revenge after learning the airplane crash that killed her family was no accident. To uncover the truth, Stephanie adopts a new identity of an assassin — with the help of some disguises — to hunt down those responsible for the tragedy.

The film, co-starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, is a modern adaptation of the first of British thriller writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series.

It was originally set to open in February but got pushed back after Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst shooting in 2017.

In July 2017, Lively expressed her excitement to be working on the project. “Yes. Yes. Yes!!! I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this incredible and complex 🚺 hero to life. 🎥🎞 ,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of Burnell’s original novel.

The Rhythm Section, directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) opens Jan. 31, 2020.