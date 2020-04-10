Blake Lively Says She's 'Swiping Right' on Husband Ryan Reynolds' Hunky Trainer

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Watch out Deadpool, Blake Lively has her eye on another muscle man with super strength.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old actress gave a shoutout to the fitness instructor responsible for whipping Ryan Reynolds into shape — his trainer, Don Saladino.

Lively reposted Reynolds’ promotion of Saladino onto her own Instagram Story, telling her followers that the fitness instructor has been offering free training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Story repost, the Gossip Girl alum wrote, “I keep swiping right,” joking about the ripped photo of Saladino.

“This thing isn’t working,” she teased, before adding, “Oh…swipe UP” on the bottom of the post to urge her followers to learn more about Saladino’s fitness program.

“Check out @donsaladino’s IG page. He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain, nasty, s—–talking Deadpool,” Reynolds’ reposted Story read, referencing to his Marvel character.

“He’s one of the greats. And he’s giving it away for FREE during these difficult days. Anyone can do this,” the actor added.

Lively and Reynolds, 43, are also doing their part to help those who have been “brutally impacted” by COVID-19.

In a post shared on Reynolds’ Twitter and Instagram on March 16, the actor announced that he and his wife will be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds began in his message. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

