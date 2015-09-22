The 28-year-old actress looked like the epitome of a silver screen star on the set of the film

Silver Screen Star! Blake Lively Arrives On Set of the New Woody Allen Film in a Plunging Gown

Nine months after welcoming daughter James, Blake Lively is back on set looking more gorgeous than ever.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed on the set of an upcoming Woody Allen film on Friday wearing a gorgeous silver gown with a plunging back.

The film, which is as of yet untitled, is reportedly set during the 1940s and also stars Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg and Steve Carrell.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been trading diaper duty and sleepless nights since James’ birth, forgoing a nanny.

“I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time,” Reynolds says in the October issue of GQ magazine.