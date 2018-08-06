Blake Lively Dressed Up as Baby Spice in 1997 — and Emma Bunton Approves!

Blake Lively is Spice approved!

After a fan posted a photo of her and a young Lively at a Spice Girls concert back in the late ’90s, the actress uploaded the shot to her Instagram Saturday where she revealed she was dressed like Baby Spice, AKA Emma Bunton.

“Pretending to be someone else… since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Lively captioned the shot.

Bunton replied to the picture with a sweet message, telling Lively she was “so cute” and “rocking those pigtails.”

Like a true Spice Girls fans, Lively freaked out and replied to Bunton with a lot of skeleton emojis — frequently used by kids these days to say they’re figuratively “dead” about something.

“I’m officially [skeleton emoji]. Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal,” Lively replied.

The whole exchange first started when Twitter user Bria Madrid posted the shot on her page explaining that she just realized she met Lively years before the actress was a household name.