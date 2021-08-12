Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the New York City premiere of Free Guy earlier this month

Blake Lively Shows Her Support for Ryan Reynolds' New Movie Free Guy with 'Bummed' Bikini Photo

On Thursday, the actress, 33, showed some love for her husband's new movie Free Guy — out in theaters on Friday — by sharing a cheeky bikini photo to her Instagram Story.

Alongside a candid snapshot of herself rocking a patterned two-piece by the pool, Lively wrote in the caption, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed."

Keeping up her playful trolling of Reynolds, which appears to be the couples' love language, the former Gossip Girl star — who shares daughters James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months, with the actor — also included a GIF of her husband making a shocked facial expression.

Blake Lively Credit: Blake lively/instagram

Reynolds recently spoke to PEOPLE about being on the receiving end of some of Lively's jokes.

When asked if he's ever been trolled himself, the Deadpool star replied, "Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three added, laughing.

However, that hasn't stopped Reynolds from cracking a few witty remarks online as well.

"What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official," he quipped, sharing photographs from the red carpet event on the social media platform. "I know how important that was to her."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reynolds was also in a jovial mood when the two celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

Posting a selfie of himself and Lively standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time: "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date."

He later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."