Blake Lively Shares Video of Herself 'High' in a Hospital Bed After Hand Injury

Blake Lively is reminiscing about the making of her upcoming film The Rhythm Section — including the injury she sustained while filming it!

The 32-year-old actress poked fun at herself in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday which showed her lying in a hospital bed with her arm in a sling after she was injured in December 2017 while filming the movie.

“Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to ‘break a leg’),” Lively wrote.

The video shows Lively slowly opening her eyes as she hears the notes to “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc.

“My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts. I’ve never felt so seen. Or high,” the wife to Ryan Reynolds wrote. “Also… I have zero recollection of this.”

Lively injured her hand while shooting the action film. Production was temporarily suspended at the time. The actress plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is forced to uncover the truth about her family’s deaths once she learns that the plane crash that killed them was not an accident. In order to solve the case, she has to adopt the identity of the assassin responsible for the killings.

The Rhythm Section is a modern adaptation of the first of British thriller writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series.

A trailer for the film, also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, was released in September.

In July 2017, Lively expressed her excitement to be working on the project. “Yes. Yes. Yes!!! I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this incredible and complex 🚺 hero to life. 🎥🎞,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of Burnell’s original novel.

The Rhythm Section, directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), opens Jan. 31, 2020.