Blake Lively Says She Needs to 'Work on My Photo Face' After Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Trolls Her

Blake Lively needs to step up her game to match “handsome” husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 32, and Reynolds, 43, have made a tradition of always trolling each other on their birthdays, and Good Morning America made sure to bring up some of the best examples when Lively stopped by to promote her action movie, The Rhythm Section, on Tuesday morning.

The hosts brought up the silly picture Lively posted for Reynolds’ birthday in October, which shows her sticking her finger in Reynolds’ nose next to the caption, “I picked a good one.”

“It’s dad jokes, right?” Lively joked about her caption on the show. “I’m just a dad now I guess.”

But when the hosts brought up the series of shots Reynolds had posted back in August for Lively’s birthday, the actress admitted they make her want to do a little better when posing next to her husband. In nearly all of the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiles at the camera.

“It’s alarming to me how many of these photos he found where I look like this, though,” she said of the hilarious shots. “I have a Barbie in my lap, what is happening here? But he looks handsome in all of them, I need to work on my photo face.”

How is #BlakeLively going to get @vancityreynolds back for his birthday tribute to her? She says she's got something up her sleeve… 🤫#TheRhythmSection pic.twitter.com/6AuZ1qgRLa — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

The shots also featured a pregnant Lively before she welcomed the couple’s third daughter in the fall. The new baby girl, whose name they haven’t revealed yet, joined big sisters James, 5, and Inez, 3.

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE he and Lively won’t work at the same time in order to keep their family together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds said.

The star continued, “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Though Reynolds is currently outnumbered, that doesn’t mean he’s hoping for a boy any time soon.

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” he told PEOPLE in 2016.

The Rhythm Section opens Friday.