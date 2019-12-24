Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit the Museum of Ice Cream: 'Now I Get Why Everyone Screams'

Blake Lively just had a major realization after visiting the Museum of Ice Cream!

On Monday, Lively, 32, shared a slideshow of photos from her trip to the gallery in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds, captioning it, “Now I get why everyone screams 🍦 @museumoficecream.”

In the first photo, Lively is seen candidly walking toward the camera inside of the pink metro exhibit. The star, who wore a denim dress and black boots for the occasion, smiled widely as she had her picture taken.

In the next shot, Lively captured Reynolds, 43, inside of the ice cream scoop room, which features life-size scoopers adorning the walls.

Lively also shared moments from the banana exhibit, ice cream ball pit and dessert display.

The star and her husband also took a photo with Founder and President of the Museum of Ice Cream, Manish Vora.

Visiting the Museum of Ice Cream isn’t the only way Reynolds and Lively keep their marriage fun — the couple also love cracking jokes about each other.

Earlier this month, Reynolds joked that he had “actually never met” Lively during an appearance on the Today show.

“We actually only exist as a couple online,” he said, as the Today hosts laughed. “It’s manufactured by the studio system, it’s worked out pretty well for us, really.”

The 6 Underground actor added: “I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing.”

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her birth or her name. Their new baby’s arrival makes the actors parents to three daughters, as their new bundle of joy joins Inez, 3, and James, 4½.

On the Today show, Reynolds also opened up about his new life as a father of three, saying, “I love it. It’s been incredible.”

“Leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” he added. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’”

The actor was also asked to reveal his newborn daughter’s name — but he answered that question with another joke.

“All of the letters in her name are silent,” Reynolds said. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”