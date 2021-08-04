Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Their Stylish Return to the Red Carpet at Free Guy Premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are back on the red carpet.

As events return amid the pandemic, the couple — who share daughters James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and 21-month-old Betty — came dressed to impress at the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new movie Free Guy on Monday.

For the occasion, Lively, 33, wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the glamorous look with mismatched silver earrings and various rings.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 44, looked sharp in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit and black-and-white plaid shirt. He opted to keep things fun and casual with his accessories, sporting brown suede shoes and a paisley pocket square.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lively and Reynolds' night out comes just days after the two celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes."

She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Their First Date Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down." Lively shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012.

Ryan Reynolds Won't Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: 'The Family Stays Together and That's Where Home Is'

Reynolds recently recounted their first date on the SmartLess podcast, joking that he "met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern."

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were ... dating separate people," he explained, adding that they "hung out" and "always kind of kept in touch, but casually" before they began dating.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," Reynolds recalled. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The Deadpool star said their quick connection was "like out of a fairytale" as they began a relationship soon after.