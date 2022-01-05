Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Donation Honoring Life of Wrexham Soccer Player's Stillborn Son
Rob McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds, joined the couple in their donation to a fundraiser by Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies and girlfriend Kelsey Edwards after the stillbirth of their son
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently made a generous donation in support of a Wrexham A.F.C player after the death of the athlete's son.
Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, made a £10,000 — around $13,000 — donation along with another couple to a fundraiser started by Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies and his girlfriend Kelsey Edwards, who announced their son Arthur Andrew Davies was stillborn in December.
Reynolds co-owns the Wrexham soccer club with and Rob McElhenne, who joined Lively and Reynolds in the donation with his wife and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Kaitlin Olson.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Reynolds, Lively, McElhenney, and Olson made the donation.
Edwards set up the GoFundMe page in support of the United Kingdom-based charity, Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society), which the couple credits with helping them through the loss.
Its website states the stillbirth and neonatal death charity works to aid anyone who has been impacted by the death of a baby.
The message that accompanied the donation from the couples read, "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur." It was a top donation to the fundraiser.
On the online fundraiser, Edwards praised Sands for its work.
"Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing. The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands U.K.," she wrote.
"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout. They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever!"
It continued, "Sands support anyone affected by the death of a baby, works in partnership with health professionals to try to ensure that bereaved parents and families receive the best possible care and funds research that could help to reduce the numbers of babies dying and families devastated by this tragedy. We are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor."
"Sweet dreams my sweet boy," Edwards ended the heartfelt message on the page.