Emily Blunt’s good friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds think the Mary Poppins Returns star is a master at acting—and they’re only too happy to tell the world how they feel.

Lively, 31, and Reynolds, 42, hosted a reception and special screening of Blunt’s Mary Poppins Returns in New York City on Thursday night which saw the trio reunite publicly for the first time since Blunt and John Krasinski’s premiere of A Quiet Place in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reynolds shared photos of the group on Instagram, including a heartwarming picture of Lively and Blunt, 35, hugging each other and smiling at the camera.

“Emily Blunt is a master at work. She is brilliant. She must be stopped,” the Deadpool star raved in an Instagram post on Friday.

Emily Blunt and Blake Lively Michael Simon/Startraks

Lively, who is known for having effortless style, posted a solo shot from the premiere to tell fans that he look was channeling “”Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hate her” chic.”

Blunt kept it casual in an olive green top and matching high-waisted pants, and later adding a camel coat.

This isn’t the first time the famous friends have supported each other.

In April, Krasinski, 39, and Blunt received a show of support from Reynolds and Lively when the two attended the New York City premiere of A Quiet Place.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Support John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at A Quiet Place Premiere

Krasinski directed and cowrote the horror flick, and also starred alongside Blunt.

Now, the actress stars as Mary Poppins in the sequel to the 1964 classic that earned Julie Andrews an Oscar for Best Actress.

Blunt was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the role, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Mary Poppins Returns is now in theaters.