Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Freak Out When They Hear Daughter's Voice at Taylor Swift Concert

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter James made her parents proud on Saturday night.

Lively, 30, and Reynolds, 41, could not contain their excitement when they heard James’ voice over the speakers at pal Taylor Swift‘s latest Reputation Stadium Tour concert.

Fan video from the Gillette Stadium concert in Massachusetts on Saturday perfectly captured their elated reactions as Swift, 28, transitioned into her hit “Gorgeous,” for which James, 3, recorded the opening voiceover in the song.

In the video, Lively, in a blue outfit, jumps up and down and starts filming the number on her phone. Reynolds, in a cap and glasses, throws his hand in the air. The parents also share daughter Inez, 21 months.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY REACTION’S WHEN THEY HEAR THEIR DAUGHTER’S VOICE AT THE START OF GORGEOUS AT THE CONCERT OF TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE CUTEST THING pic.twitter.com/nTl4pDaOUK — daddy stark (@woIvern) July 29, 2018

They took in the performance from the VIP section with model Gigi Hadid, 23, who also went to Swift’s Philadelphia concert.

okay now i’m really dying!! Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds having the time of their lives pic.twitter.com/FwNxYVvZIX — Michelle wants/NEEDs to meet Taylor at Gillette (@MichmeetTaylor) July 29, 2018

📹 | Taylor singing to Blake, Ryan, Gigi and her mom during Dress #repTourFoxborough (via @ktperkins13) pic.twitter.com/YyXzS64488 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 29, 2018

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid during Style tonight! #repTourFoxborough pic.twitter.com/JvAnv0jztJ — Taylor & Harry Updates (@TaylorHarryNews) July 29, 2018

Reynolds opened up about his daughter’s musical debut on Good Morning America in May. “My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song,” Reynolds said, joking. “Oh, she’s insufferable.”

When asked if he would nudge his daughters into show business, Reynolds said no. “Mostly because I’m against child abuse,” he jokingly replied. “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit.”

The A Simple Favor actress and the Deadpool 2 actor have been members of Swift’s squad for years. In 2015, Lively and Swift’s fun day at Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia grabbed headlines. The next year, Lively, Reynolds and Hadid celebrated July 4 during Swift’s famed bash at her beachfront Rhode Island estate — photos of which went viral.

In 2015, Lively wished Swift a happy birthday with a sweet message on Instagram. “There’s a reason “#friendshipgoals” was invented because of her,” Lively wrote. “Thank you @taylorswift for the happiness you bring to not only everyone that knows you, but also to those who don’t you’re the real deal. Happy Birthday!”