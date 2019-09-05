Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $2 Million to Human Rights Organizations

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are spreading their wealth to organizations close to their heart.

The couple donated $2 million on Wednesday toward the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as well as the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Each organization will receive a gift of $1 million each.

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” Lively, 32, and Reynolds, 42, said in a statement. “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world.”

The statement continued, “History’s being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many.”

This isn’t the first time the two have pledged their support to organizations. The Deadpool star has given his support to organizations such as F— Cancer and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, where he also sits on the board of directors, according to its website.

Reynolds has collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring kids onto his film sets for meet and greets.

For her part, Lively has also been involved in charitable organizations including Chime for Change, a global initiative founded by Beyonce, Salma Hayek and former Gucci creative director Frida Giannini, which raises money toward a charity of choice.

Last month, Lively was showered with birthday wishes by Reynolds, who hilariously trolled her with never-before-seen candid photos of his wife.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds wrote along with a series of photos, trolling his pregnant spouse with not-so-camera-ready shots.

In nearly all of the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiles at the camera.

In May, the couple, who wed in 2012, announced they were expecting their third child while at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The actress stepped out wearing a yellow dress, which hugged her growing baby bump.

Reynolds and Lively are already parents to two daughters: 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.