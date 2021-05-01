Blake Lively Teases Ryan Reynolds on 'Mom & Dad' Date Night at New York Yankees Game

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended a Yankees game together in New York City on Friday

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are always having fun with one another!

On Friday, the couple watched the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers, which the Bronx Bombers went on to win 10-0, hitting an impressive five home runs — which included one grand slam.

After the game was over, The Rhythm Section actress, 33, shared a number of photos from their outing, poking fun at her husband, 44, in the process.

"Mom&Dad Girl Summer. Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist," she captioned one series of images from the night, giving a shout out to Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who hooked the actors up with a pair of autographed hats.

"This hat is a vast improvement from the 💩 I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee... ⚾️🍎," Lively added.

Alongside another photo that showed her and her husband smiling together in Yankee Stadium she simply wrote, "I love meeting fans."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Reynolds also documented the pair's night out, which marked his first time attending a Yankees game.

"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight. They won 10 to nothing. I'm not saying I'm a good luck charm," he joked. "Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life." "

"The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight," Reynolds added, a nod to the 26-year-old athlete's nickname.

Frazier also used his nickname in the personalized message he wrote to the actor on his new Yankees cap. "To the 'Green Lantern' from 'Red Thunder,' " the athlete wrote, referencing the superhero Reynolds played in the 2011 DC Comics film.

"Marvel must bring Red Thunder to the big screen now," Reynolds joked alongside another photo of the thoughtful gift.

Later in the night, Lively also poked fun at herself as she showed off the custom N.Y.C.-themed manicure she got for their big night out — which included the Yankees logo, a yellow taxi cab as well as the city skyline.

"I left the house. I documented it. Phew. That was fun. Maybe I'll do it again next year," she captioned one image, before sharing another series of images that showed her taking her nails "on a guided tour of NYC."

