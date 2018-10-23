Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate His Birthday by Voting: 'Sexiest Voter Alive'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are putting a patriotic spin on his 42nd birthday.

Posing in front of colorful balloons, Lively, 31, and Reynolds both shared their civic-minded celebration on Instagram on Tuesday with two sweet selfies. In the pictures, the actors are smiling wide as they hold up their absentee voting envelopes ahead of mailing in their ballots.

“Happy Birthday to 2018’s Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds,” Lively wrote of Reynolds, who was PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. She added, “#justvoted” and “#absenteeballot party!”

Alongside his own joyful selfie of the parents of two, Reynolds said, “What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote.”

Reynolds marked the occasion further on Twitter with yet another shot of couple and their ballots.

“Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word,” he quipped.

Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/rhc5CZqdk9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Taking a page out of pal Taylor Swift’s book, Lively added to her Instagram Story to encourage her fans to vote. “How are you voting,” she asked in all caps, giving viewers the options of “absentee” or “in person.”

As a blue balloon bobbed in front of her face, Lively noted, “Damn balloon. Tryin’ to overshadow our birthday voting limelight.”

Reynolds, who was born in Canada, is now a dual citizen, The New York Times reported in May. “I feel the compulsion to vote,” Reynolds told The New York Times. “Especially now.” Reynolds could not vote in the 2016 election. “I would have loved to have voted in this election, now more than ever, but I didn’t get to have a voice,” he told Variety in December 2016.

“I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that’s going to feel disenfranchised and that’s experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future,” Reynolds said. “Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I’m afraid with them and for them.”