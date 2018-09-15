Blake Lively Gives Husband Ryan Reynolds a Sweet Shout-Out in Her New Movie A Simple Favor

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been known to openly troll each another on social media.
But throughout her twisty new thriller A Simple Favor, in which she stars alongside Anna Kendrick, Lively actually gives her husband a sweet nod — making sure her character, Emily, only drinks martinis made with Aviation Gin, the brand Reynolds owns.
Director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) explained the decision behind using the gin to Cosmopolitan.
“At the time, I was trying to clear another gin, and Blake’s like, ‘Hey! Ryan’s got this gin that he really likes!‘ She really liked the company and everybody involved,” Feig, 55, recalled. “And I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t like the look of it on the screen, but I really thought the bottle looked fantastic.”
“Honestly, didn’t even realize the level of involvement that [Ryan] had in it, but I think it’s great, because it’s a really good gin!” he added.
News broke back in February that Reynolds acquired a stake in the gin company, with him announcing that he would play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction.
“I think it’s the best gin on the planet, and I mean that,” Reynolds, 41, said at an Aviation event in August. “I think more and more people are drinking gin. We have a really aggressive marketing campaign and we can back that up with a great product.”
Reynolds isn’t the first celebrity to get into the liquor business. Stars like George Clooney, Channing Tatum, Drake and Bethenny Frankel have also become owners of various spirits — but Reynolds says his decision to go into the business was purely personal.
“Like a lot of people, I’m inspired by George Clooney,” he said of the star who recently sold Casamigos tequila for $1 billion. “But it’s very unique to the individual. He’s probably in it for very different reasons than I am. We’re all passionate about it in varying shades. I know what drives me and what I love about this, so I don’t really need much more than that.”
Lively — who recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Reynolds, and shares daughters James, 3½, and Inez, 1½, with the actor — has been there by his side throughout, even attending the August event (dubbed an “Employee Orientation”) in New York City.
And though she looked happy to be there, posing lovingly with Reynolds for photographers, she couldn’t help but tease her husband about the event on Instagram — joking on her Instagram Stories that she was only at the soirée to sample the eats.
“The look on our faces — when you all go to a party just for the free food…” Lively wrote on a smiling selfie of herself and pals Jonathan Mark and Lizzie Tisch.
