Blake Lively Gives Husband Ryan Reynolds a Sweet Shout-Out in Her New Movie A Simple Favor

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been known to openly troll each another on social media.

But throughout her twisty new thriller A Simple Favor, in which she stars alongside Anna Kendrick, Lively actually gives her husband a sweet nod — making sure her character, Emily, only drinks martinis made with Aviation Gin, the brand Reynolds owns.

Director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) explained the decision behind using the gin to Cosmopolitan.

“At the time, I was trying to clear another gin, and Blake’s like, ‘Hey! Ryan’s got this gin that he really likes!‘ She really liked the company and everybody involved,” Feig, 55, recalled. “And I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t like the look of it on the screen, but I really thought the bottle looked fantastic.”

“Honestly, didn’t even realize the level of involvement that [Ryan] had in it, but I think it’s great, because it’s a really good gin!” he added.

News broke back in February that Reynolds acquired a stake in the gin company, with him announcing that he would play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction.

“I think it’s the best gin on the planet, and I mean that,” Reynolds, 41, said at an Aviation event in August. “I think more and more people are drinking gin. We have a really aggressive marketing campaign and we can back that up with a great product.”