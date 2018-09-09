Blake Lively Roasts Ryan Reynolds Over Massive Truck Before Their 6th Anniversary: 'Subtle'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively kept their hilarious roast war going in the days leading up to their sixth anniversary on Sunday.

After Reynolds shared a photograph of an advertisement for his liquor company, Aviation Gin — which was plastered with a very large image of the actor enjoying the product — Lively stepped in on Friday to let her husband know what she thought about the “subtle” image.

“Who needs a mini van?! I’m driving this from now on,” she wrote in an interaction first noticed by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The A Simple Favor star, 31, went on to extol the virtues of the vehicle, writing that it was “subtle” and “gorgeous,” before she exclaimed, “and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE.”

RELATED: Blake Lively Claps Back at Instagram Commenter Who Says She Should Hire a Stylist

Of course, that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the married couple’s social media jokes!

Last month, while attending a party in honor of Aviation Gin, which the Deadpool 2 star, 41, acquired an ownership interest in earlier this year, Lively claimed that there was one very good reason she showed up to the event — and it had nothing to do with being a supportive wife.

“The look on our faces — when you all go to a party just for the free food…” Lively joked alongside a smiling selfie of herself at the event.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s Love Story

Earlier this summer, the actress also joked about missing out on dating her husband’s “hot” twin brother.

The roast session began after the actor shared a short clip of an interview with his fake twin brother Gordon on social media, writing, “Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay. My brother is an ass. Which is why you can’t have one without the other.”

RELATED: 16 Glorious Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Couldn’t Help But Troll Each Other

Responding to the interview, Lively suggested that she had picked the wrong Reynolds brother to marry.

“S—. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake…” she wrote in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs.

Not to be outdone this time, Reynolds playfully responded, “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”

The pair share daughters James, 3½, and Inez, 1½.