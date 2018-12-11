Blake Lively Reveals Why She Wore Menswear in A Simple Favor

Blake Lively didn’t just rely upon Ghostbusters director Paul Feig to guide her performance in her latest comedy, A Simple Favor — she also looked to him for style tips!

A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick, 33, as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively, 31) went missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn’t exactly who she said she was.

Throughout A Simple Favor, Emily is decked out in upscale tailored suits, mimicking Feig who is famous for always wearing suits to work on the sets of his hit films like Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat.

A Simple Favor Peter Iovino/Lionsgate

In an exclusive featurette from the Blu-ray/DVD, Digital release of the film, Lively and Feig discuss her character’s clothing inspiration and how they pulled it off with some help from Ralph Lauren.

A Simple Favor arrives on Digital December 11 and on Blu-ray/DVD December 18. Watch the featurette above.