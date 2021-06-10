Blake Lively Shares Sweet Photo of Her Late Father Ernie in Touching Instagram Post

Blake Lively paid a sweet tribute to her father, Ernie Lively, one week after his death.

The actress, 33, shard a photo of her and her dad to Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the picture, Blake leaned her head on her father's shoulder as he kissed her forehead. The Gossip Girl star added a brown heart above the photo.

Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, also shared the photo on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Ernie died in Los Angeles at the age of 74. The actor died of cardiac complications, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Ernie worked as an actor for 50 years in Hollywood, dating back to 1975's The Waltons. He was an everyman actor known for appearances on a number of television shows, including Ernie's parts on The Dukes of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch, Falcon Crest, Malibu Shores, The X-Files, The West Wing, That '70s Show, and Murder, She Wrote followed over the years.

On the big screen, his credits included turns in Mulholland Falls, The Beverly Hillbillies, Passenger 57, The Man in the Moon, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Air America and Shocker.

He also famously played Blake's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel.

Blake was one of five children Ernie shared with his wife of 42 years, Elaine Lively. Their four other kids - Eric Lively, Robyn Lively, Lori Lively, and Jason Lively - all built acting careers for themselves as well.

Ernie underwent heart surgery in Utah in 2013, PEOPLE previously reported.

Ernie and Blake Lively

After realizing his heart was only partially functioning, Ernie connected with Dr. Amit Patel, a professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine's Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, and became the first known patient to undergo retrograde gene therapy for the heart. The groundbreaking procedure included injecting his own stem cells into his heart to repair damaged muscle and arteries.