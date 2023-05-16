Blake Lively Turns Redhead Filming 'It Ends With Us' with Justin Baldoni in Jersey City

Blake Lively turned redhead for her first acting role since welcoming baby No.4 with husband Ryan Reynolds

By
Published on May 16, 2023 07:54 AM
05/15/2023 First look of Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City, New Jersey. The American actress was seen in a costume in a brown dress, Carhartt sweatshirt, pink jacket, and penny loafers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
Photo: The Image Direct

Blake Lively is back on set!

On Monday, the actress filmed It Ends with Us with Justin Baldoni in Jersey City wearing a tan halter dress, Fuschia-colored coat and light pink T-shirt knotted on the side.

Yet it was her dazzling red hair that stole attention during her outdoor scene with the Jane the Virgin alum. Wearing a big smile in between takes, Lively, 35, was also photographed holding her outerwear on a hot day in northeastern New Jersey.

Lively first debuted her new hair color on Instagram in January following the casting announcement for the movie — for which she is an executive producer.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the film follows a woman called Lily who moves to a new city after graduating from college and falls in love with a man named Ryle. Just as their romance starts to bloom, however, the past comes back to haunt her in the form of an ex-lover.

Blake Lively is seen filming an Untitled Film Project in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively Ref: SPL6752138 150523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Shutterstock USA: 1 646 419 4452 UK: 020 8068 3593 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Splash News

The movie is the Gossip Girl star's first acting job since she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed a newborn baby in February, whose sex they are yet to reveal. The couple also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover has been published in 43 languages and was the top-selling print book in 2022, cementing its spot on The New York Times Best Seller List for more than 90 weeks, according to Deadline.

Hoover herself made the cast announcements via Instagram on Jan. 26. The author, 43, got emotional while standing outside her childhood home and thanked her mother, whom she says the book was "loosely inspired by," adding that her mom "got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house."

"Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," she then revealed. "Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City
Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com

Hoover also revealed that Baldoni, 39, would be playing Ryle, telling fans, "I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

Baldoni, who also serves as the film's director, announced in 2019 that he had optioned the rights to Hoover's book.

