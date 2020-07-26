Blake Lively Praises Taylor Swift's Folklore After Singer Reveals Name of Actress' Baby Girl

“Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album" Blake Lively wrote in a loving message to pal Taylor Swift

Blake Lively has nothing but wonderful words to say about Taylor Swift’s latest release.

The actress, 32, shared a supportive message to the musician, 30, whose new album Folklore, which was released on Friday, included a track that confirmed the name of Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter, who was born last year.

In her note, Lively extended her gratitude to Swift, album producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as singer Bon Iver and the mysterious William Bowery — who co-wrote two tracks on the album, and many fans suspect to be a pseudonym for Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

“Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album..” the actress wrote, making a nod to the music video for new song “Cardigan.”

“Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love,” she added.

After Swift’s album dropped, the singer's fans, who are pros at picking up on subtle clues, were quick to note that the track “Betty” appeared to drop some major news about Lively and Reynold’s 9-month-old daughter.

Fans quickly noted that the lyrics to the song featured three names — Betty, Inez and James — the latter two being the names of Reynolds and Lively's 3½ and 5-year-old daughters.

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told PEOPLE that the song was named in part for the couple’s third daughter, born Oct. 4.

Just as Swift was about to break the baby name news, Lively lovingly trolled her husband, joking that he had gotten her pregnant again.

The actress made her comment on a post that celebrated the Hulu release of Reynolds’ 2010 thriller Buried, in which her husband’s character was buried underground in a coffin, taking a drink out of a flask — which had been altered to pay homage to the actor’s Aviation Gin line.

"I think this just got me pregnant," quipped the mom of three, as her husband went on to share a joking comment of his own.