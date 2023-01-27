Blake Lively Posts Sultry Dark-Haired Selfie as It's Revealed She'll Star in 'It Ends with Us'

Blake Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in It Ends with Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling romance novel

By
Published on January 27, 2023 12:56 AM
Blake Lively Posts Sultry Dark-Haired Selfie As It's Revealed She'll Star in It Starts with Us
Photo: blake lively/instagram; getty

It looks like Blake Lively is getting into character.

The 35-year-old actress debuted a daring new hair color on her Instagram Story Thursday, trading in her blonde tresses for a brunette look.

She revealed the new color in a sultry post that sees her gazing off camera.

Lively's mysterious snap comes after her latest role was announced. The Gossip Girl alum is set to star opposite Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, 39, in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us.

Hoover expressed excitement over the cast in an Instagram video shared on Thursday.

In the clip, she gets emotional as she stands outside of her childhood home and thanks her mother, whom she says the book was "loosely inspired by," adding that her mom "got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house."

After expressing appreciation, she revealed, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

As for Baldoni's character, Hoover said, "When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends with Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

She shared that Lively and Baldoni "have what it takes to bring these characters to life."

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London

Pointing to one of the home's windows, Hoover told her fans, "The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support."

Clearly excited about the film's cast, she concluded, "Blake Lively, Blake Lively. I can't say it enough."

Baldoni reposted the video, adding the caption, "Here we go!!!!"

The movie will tell the story of Lily, a fresh college graduate who meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle. As the two get closer, an old flame comes back into Lily's life and threatens her and Ryle's growing romance, according to Deadline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It is being developed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni will serve as the director, and Lively will executive produce. Christy Hall is writing the script and will also produce the movie, the outlet reported.

Alex Saks is also on board to produce under Saks Picture Company along with Jamey Heath via Wayfarer Studios, per Deadline. Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni will also executive produce for Wayfarer.

Related Articles
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Beloved YA Books That Have Been Adapted Into Films
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Daniel Craig attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival
Daniel Craig Will Star in Luca Guadagnino's Adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 'Queer' : Report
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Role in Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in Biopic
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in 'Beautiful' Movie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Makes 'Babylon' L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos
Bowen Yang arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
Brad Pitt attends the premiere screening of 'Babylon' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Brad Pitt Mingles with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at 'Babylon' Premiere Afterparty
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Renee Rapp, Jaquel Spivey
'Mean Girls The Musical' Movie Reveals Cast, Including Angourie Rice and 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho
Wonka
'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know
Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda as Barbarella
Sydney Sweeney Will Star in Remake of 1968's 'Barbarella': 'Time to Save the Universe'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
John Leguizamo Calls 'Unfortunate' Casting of Chris Pratt in 'Super Mario Bros.' 'Backwards'
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
'Who's the Boss?' Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
(from left) Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, and Jonathan Groff in KNOCK AT THE CABIN, directed and co-written by M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan Is Back with Terrifying Trailer for His New Thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'
Freida Pinto, Huma Abedin
Freida Pinto to Star as Huma Abedin in TV Adaptation of Her Memoir 'Both/And'