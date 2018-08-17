Blake Lively Jokes She's 'So Dumb' After Fan Calls Out Her Social Media Mistake

Blake Lively isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

Lively had a good laugh at hew own expense earlier this week when she was called out by a fan for making a classic Instagram mistake.

On Wednesday, Lively, 30, posted a series of adorable photos of herself looking every bit happy in love alongside husband Ryan Reynolds. After writing a sweet caption, she attempted to tag Reynolds in the post with a heart emoji.

But it seems she didn’t quite get it right the first try. An eagle-eyed fan noticed that the actress forgot to put a space between Reynolds’ tag and the emoji.

“I’m crying at her and the fact that she doesn’t know she needs to put a space after an emoji for the tag to work,” wrote the fan in the comment sections.

Without missing a beat, Lively responded, calling herself “so dumb.”

“Good point,” she wrote. “@blakelively is so dumb!!!!

After realizing her mistake, Lively went back and edited the caption.

“Best friend. Owner of @aviationgin. Sexy AF. Here’s lookin’ at you, kid,” she wrote, this time nailing it.

And while Lively clearly has no problem makes jokes about herself, the actress usually reserves her best online zings for her husband. The couple are known for showing their affection towards one another via some gentle roasting on social media.

Her most recent attempt to troll on her husband came earlier this summer when she joked about missing out on dating his “hot” twin brother.

The actor shared a short clip of an interview with his twin brother Gordon on social media, writing, “Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay. My brother is an ass. Which is why you can’t have one without the other.”

Responding to the interview, Lively jokingly suggested that she had picked the wrong Reynolds brother to marry.

“S—. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake…” she wrote in a comment captured by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Not to be outdone this time, Reynolds playfully responded, “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”