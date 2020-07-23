Blake Lively Makes Racy Comment That Ryan Reynolds Got Her Pregnant Again — and He Responds!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and poking fun at each other again on Instagram

Blake Lively knows just how to troll husband Ryan Reynolds.

The latest hilarious exchange between the married couple went down in the comments of Reynolds' latest Instagram post, in which he celebrated the Hulu release of his 2010 thriller Buried.

The post featured a video of Reynolds' character, buried underground in a coffin, taking a drink out of a flask — altered to include his successful Aviation Gin line. And Lively's still a fan of her hubby's look.

"I think this just got me pregnant," joked the mom of three, who welcomed the couple's youngest daughter last fall.

But Reynolds, who also shares daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3, with his wife, doesn't seem like he's ready for baby number four.

"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever," Reynolds joked in his reply to Lively's comment, in an exchange first caught by CommentsByCelebs. "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

This is just the latest in a long line of trolling by one of Hollywood's most hilarious couples. Reynolds, 43, and Lively, 32, have been poking fun at each other ever since their 2012 nuptials.

The actor most recently hit back at his wife after she posted a shot on her Instagram stories meant to dissuade the attraction many fans have to the Deadpool star. Eight years into their marriage and three kids later, Reynolds is dismissing any sense of Lively not being attracted to him anymore.

It all started when Lively posted a picture on her Instagram Story showing Reynolds' wearing the smallest of ponytails on the back of his head.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” The Rhythm Section actress joked alongside the shot.

Posting a screenshot of his wife’s message on his own Story, Reynolds then joked that the actress didn’t seem to have any problems with the way he looks. “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…” he quipped.

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively are spending a lot of quality family time together these days.

In addition to hunkering down with the Gossip Girl alum and their three daughters, the pair have also been joined by Lively’s mother, whom he called a “lifesaver.”